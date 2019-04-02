Home

Lee Funeral Home Calvert, PA
8200 Jennifer Lane
Owings, MD 20736
(301) 855-0888
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lee Funeral Home Calvert, PA
8200 Jennifer Lane
Owings, MD 20736
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Sorrows Roman Catholic Church
101 Owensville Rd
West River, MD
Susan Jacqueline Power Obituary
It is with great sadness that the family of Susan Jacqueline Power announces her passing on Thursday, March 21, 2019, at the age of 69.
Susan will be forever remembered by her husband and best fishing buddy of 48 years, John "Jack", their daughter, Lindsey Arora (Arun), and by her brother, John Groch (Donna). Susan was predeceased by her parents, John and Thomasina Groch.
There will be a Memorial Gathering on Friday, April 5, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Lee Funeral Home Calvert, 8200 Jennifer Lane, Owings, MD 20736.
A Mass of Christian Burial in memory of Susan will be celebrated on Saturday, April 6, 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Roman Catholic Church, 101 Owensville Road, West River, MD 20778.
Susan had requested, in lieu of flowers, donations in her name be made to the Ocean City Reef Foundation, P.O. Box 1072, Ocean City, MD 21843.
www.leefuneralhomes.com
Published in The Calvert Recorder on Apr. 3, 2019
