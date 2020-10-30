1/
Teresa Anne Jepson
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Teresa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Teresa Anne Jepson, 92, of Port Republic, MD and formerly of Greenville, NC, passed away on October 13, 2020 in Solomons, MD. Born September 16, 1928 in Roanoke, VA, she was the daughter of the late John Carberry and Viola (Draper) Carberry. Teresa graduated from St. Andrews High School in Roanoke, VA. She moved to Calvert County from Greenville, NC in 2013 and was a secretary for the Department of State.

Teresa is survived by her sons, James Jepson of Port Republic, MD and Stephen Jepson of Boone, NC and three grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin Jepson whom she married on May 28, 1958 in Las Vegas, NV; and her siblings, Leo Carberry, Christine Maddox, Margaret Semon, Mary Frances Carberry, John Paul Carberry and Anne Carberry. Services will be private. Condolences to the family may be made at www.rauschfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Calvert Recorder on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rausch Funeral Home
4405 Broomes Island Rd
Port Republic, MD 20676
(410) 586-0520
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rausch Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved