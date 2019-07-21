Resources More Obituaries for Theodore Lepp Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Theodore Lepp

1934 - 2019 Send Flowers Share This Page Email Born in Albany, NY July 16th 1934 to James Raymond and Pauline O'Laughlin Lepp, Theodore "Ted" Lepp passed away peacefully on May 29, 2019 at the age of 84. Ted is survived by two daughters, Liz Hennig and Paula Alber and four grandchildren James Spinella, and Coleen, Patrick, and Matthew Hennig.



Ted was a long time resident of southern Maryland and graduated from Suitland High School in 1952. He joined the U.S. Navy as a Boatswains mate serving from March 1953 to March 1957 with tours aboard the USS Ticonderoga and Naval Security Group Sebana Seca Puerto Rico.



After returning home from service, he married Elizabeth Louise Albright "Betty Lou" on July 3, 1957 and attended college at Prince Georges Community College while working for Asphalt Institute. In 1962, he graduated with an Associates degree in engineering. After graduation, he continued working with Asphalt Institute and co-authored articles on highway research and engineering. In 1971, the family moved to Dunkirk, Maryland where Ted attained an associate broker real estate license. In addition to working as a real estate agent, he also served as a mail carrier for the Sunderland post office. Pursuing his career, the family moved to Florida where he became a traffic engineer for the State of Florida until his retirement in 1990. Following retirement Ted and Betty Lou enjoyed taking cruises, traveling around the country in their motor home, and visiting their two children and grandchildren both in the U.S in Europe. After loosing his wife of 52 years, Ted continued to travel and had recently returned from a trip to Las Vegas. An internment ceremony for Theodore and Elizabeth will be held at Quantico National Cemetery on August 14, 2019 at 2pm.