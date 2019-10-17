Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rausch Funeral Home
8325 Mt. Harmony Lane
Owings, MD 20736
(410) 257-6181
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Rausch Funeral Home
8325 Mt. Harmony Lane
Owings, MD
View Map
Service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Rausch Funeral Home
8325 Mt. Harmony Lane
Owings, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Blair
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas H. Blair


1951 - 2019
Send Flowers
Thomas H. Blair Obituary
Thomas H. "Tom" Blair, 68, of Loganville, PA and formerly of Baltimore, MD passed away October 14, 2019. He was born February 17, 1951 in Washington, D.C. to William T. and Ellen M. (Preston) Blair. Tom was raised in Calvert County and graduated from Western Maryland College. He was a freelance photographer and videographer and worked on various projects, including the State of Maryland No Turn on Red program. Tom directed many plays in the Baltimore area and also narrated programs and lent his voice to audio books for the blind. During the holiday season, Tom played Santa Claus at various parties, malls and events. He enjoyed playing baseball and softball and loved his Australian Shepherds Pippa, Splash, and Matilda. Tom will be remembered as a caring and creative person who thoroughly enjoyed working in the creative arts. Tom is survived by his wife Barbara Blair, children Sean P. Gill and wife Michele of Wake Forest, NC, Heather M. Gill of Harris County, GA, and Holly M. Gerald and husband Michael of Spring Hill, TN, 15 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, and brothers John Blair of Sunderland and Roy Blair and wife Yan Ping of Chesapeake, VA. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Margaret K. "Peg" Blair. Family and friends will be received Saturday, October 26 from 11 AM-12 Noon at Rausch Funeral Home, P.A., Owings, where a service will follow at 12 Noon.
Published in The Calvert Recorder on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.