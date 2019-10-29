Home

Valerie Schultz Eagen


1947 - 2019
Valerie Schultz Eagen Obituary
Valerie Schultz Eagen was born in Washington, DC on October 24, 1947 and passed away at home in Prince Frederick, MD on October 26, 2019. Valerie was the daughter of the late Dr. George N. Schultz and Grace Dibitetto Schultz. She is survived by her husband of 49 years Francis C. Eagen, Jr., her children Daniel and Bridget, her brother Christopher M. Schultz (Kathy) in Pearland Texas and her nieces Rachel Schultz in Chicago, and Kristen Lavere (Philip) in Houston, Texas. She retired in 2004 from the Charles County Board of Education as a Guidance Counselor at Thomas Stone High School in Waldorf after 34 years of service. She loved to read and listen to audio books; she did needle point and other crafts when she was younger. Valerie always was outspoken and straightforward. She could always make people laugh. She will be missed by many. The family requests that no flowers be sent; if so inclined please make a donation to the Pulmonary Hypertension Association at www.phassociation.org. Services will be provided by Rausch Funeral Home, Owings at a later date. Visit www.rauschfuneralhomes.com for additional information.
Published in The Calvert Recorder on Nov. 1, 2019
