Virginia Mae Baumann
1942 - 2020
Virginia Mae "Gini" Baumann, 78, has passed away at her home on Saturday, November 7th, 2020 with her loving family by her side.

She was born in Washington, D.C. on May 13, 1942, the daughter of Grant Beckham and Lula Virginia (McKenny) Smith.

An accomplished Washington D.C. swing dancer, she won many dance contests with her partner, Charles "Bruce" Baumann and even appeared on the Milt Grant Show. Bruce and Gini married in August 1961.

Settling their family in St. Leonard, Maryland, Gini became known to Southern Maryland readers for authoring many articles in the local newspaper.

She made us laugh and was quick to comfort. She blessed us with her creativity and her love.

Gentle and beloved, she will live long in our hearts.

Gini is survived by her husband, Charles Bruce Baumann, her two children and their families; John Mitchell (Diana Lynn) of Hollywood, MD, Carrie Layne (Timothy) Ortlieb of Mount Hood, OR; four grandchildren, Douglas Mitchell, Olivia Grace, Claire Alexandra and Harper Isabella, great-granddaughter, Carter Rosalea, and longtime caregiver and family friend, Edith Keemer. Her brother and his family, Grant Lane (Beverly) Smith, Steven Lane Smith, Benjamin R. & Lorrie Smith of Las Vegas survive her as well.

A celebration of life honoring Gini will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to:

Christ Church of Calvert County, MD

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Calvert Recorder on Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rausch Funeral Home
4405 Broomes Island Rd
Port Republic, MD 20676
(410) 586-0520
