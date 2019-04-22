Wendy Sue Welch, 52, of Chesapeake Beach, MD, died on April 3, 2019.

Born on August 23, 1967 in La Plata, MD, she was the daughter of Marlene Carres Welch and the late Joseph Loker Welch. Wendy was a homemaker and mom. Affectionately known as Mimi, she moved back to Maryland to be with her beloved grandchildren. She became very involved in their lives and helped in raising them.

In addition to her father, Wendy was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Stephanie Rose Link.

Along with her mother Marlene, she is survived by her daughters: Kathleen and Heather Link; grandchildren: Olivia and Roman Beyer; siblings: Jamie Hall, Mae Welch, Benjamin Welch, Charles Welch; other relatives and friends.

Family and friends to gather on Saturday, April 27, from 10 a.m. until time of memorial service at 11 a.m. at Raymond Funeral Service, P.A., 5635 Washington Ave., La Plata, MD 20646. Interment will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made directly to the family to help with relief efforts.

Published in The Calvert Recorder on Apr. 24, 2019