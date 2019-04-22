Home

POWERED BY

Services
Raymond Funeral Service Pa
5635 Washington Ave
La Plata, MD 20646
(301) 934-2920
Resources
More Obituaries for Wendy Welch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wendy Sue Welch

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Wendy Sue Welch Obituary
Wendy Sue Welch, 52, of Chesapeake Beach, MD, died on April 3, 2019.
Born on August 23, 1967 in La Plata, MD, she was the daughter of Marlene Carres Welch and the late Joseph Loker Welch. Wendy was a homemaker and mom. Affectionately known as Mimi, she moved back to Maryland to be with her beloved grandchildren. She became very involved in their lives and helped in raising them.
In addition to her father, Wendy was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Stephanie Rose Link.
Along with her mother Marlene, she is survived by her daughters: Kathleen and Heather Link; grandchildren: Olivia and Roman Beyer; siblings: Jamie Hall, Mae Welch, Benjamin Welch, Charles Welch; other relatives and friends.
Family and friends to gather on Saturday, April 27, from 10 a.m. until time of memorial service at 11 a.m. at Raymond Funeral Service, P.A., 5635 Washington Ave., La Plata, MD 20646. Interment will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made directly to the family to help with relief efforts.
Online guestbook available at: www.raymondfuneralservice.com
Published in The Calvert Recorder on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Raymond Funeral Service Pa
Download Now