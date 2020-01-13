Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rausch Funeral Home
8325 Mt. Harmony Lane
Owings, MD 20736
(410) 257-6181
Resources
More Obituaries for William Dowell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Albert "Billy" Dowell


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Albert "Billy" Dowell Obituary
William Albert "Billy" Dowell, 85, a lifelong resident of Sunderland passed away January 13, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife Peggy June Dowell and siblings Leroy Dowell, Jeanette King, Virginia Sheckells, Doris Gibson, and Mildred Phipps. He is survived by his sons Randy S. Dowell (Ann), Bryan K. Dowell (Pat) and Chris S. Dowell (Jill) and grandsons Austen, Rowan, and Josh Dowell. Friends may call on Friday, January 17 from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at Rausch Funeral Home, P.A., Owings. A funeral service will be held Saturday at 11:00 AM at All Saints Episcopal Church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Memorial donations in Billy's name may be made to All Saints Episcopal Church or Calvert Hospice. www.rauschfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Calvert Recorder on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -