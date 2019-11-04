Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rausch Funeral Home
8325 Mt. Harmony Lane
Owings, MD 20736
(410) 257-6181
Resources
More Obituaries for William Bewley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Charles "Bill" Bewley


1943 - 2019
Send Flowers
William Charles "Bill" Bewley Obituary
William "Bill" Bewley, 76 years old, of North Beach, MD, formerly of Aberdeen, MD passed away November 1, 2019 at Calvert County Nursing Home after a long illness. He was a master plumber who became a Harford County Plumbing Inspector. He enjoyed fishing, golf and playing pool. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Janet (Hann) Bewley. He was a loving father to Tonia Parent and Shelie Smith and her husband Ron Smith. He is also survived by three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. There will be a private family remembrance for Bill. Arrangements are by Rausch Funeral Home, P.A. Visit www.rauschfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Calvert Recorder on Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -