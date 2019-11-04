|
William "Bill" Bewley, 76 years old, of North Beach, MD, formerly of Aberdeen, MD passed away November 1, 2019 at Calvert County Nursing Home after a long illness. He was a master plumber who became a Harford County Plumbing Inspector. He enjoyed fishing, golf and playing pool. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Janet (Hann) Bewley. He was a loving father to Tonia Parent and Shelie Smith and her husband Ron Smith. He is also survived by three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. There will be a private family remembrance for Bill. Arrangements are by Rausch Funeral Home, P.A. Visit www.rauschfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Calvert Recorder on Nov. 6, 2019