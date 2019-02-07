William "Bill" Hensley, 79, of Huntingtown, MD passed away on Sunday, January 27, 2019 at home, surrounded by his loved ones. He grew up in Charlottesville, VA, and graduated from Albemarle High School in 1958.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years, Carolyn Gentry Hensley; daughter, Lisa Hensley; granddaughter, Morgan Hensley; son, David Hensley, wife Jen, grandchildren Rhys, Regan and Mia; and daughter, Tracy Hensley Redmond, husband Kevin, granddaughters Jillian and Nicolette.

Survived by brother, Norvin (Junior) Hensley; and sister, Linda Hensley Wiebert, husband Bill. He was preceded in death by his parents, Norvin "Jack" Hensley and Nellie Hensley; and brother, Charles Hensley. Bill also enjoyed the love of many nephews, nieces, and cousins.

Bill worked for Kiplinger-Washington Editors in Hyattsville MD, retiring in 2002. Bill loved a good game of billiards, bowling, and watching Jeopardy (especially when competing with family members). An avid sports fan, he had a passion for Redskins football, Orioles baseball, and Maryland/UVA sports. Bill was a quiet man with a great sense of humor. He will be missed by everyone who ever had the privilege of knowing him.

A Memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 4, 11 a.m. at Riverview Cemetery, 1701 Chesapeake Street, Charlottesville, VA 22901. Please phone (434) 293-4767 for directions.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Calvert Hospice, P.O. Box 838, Prince Frederick, MD 20678. Published in The Calvert Recorder on Feb. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary