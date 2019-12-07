|
William "Bill" Ray Jewell walked into the presence of Jesus on Saturday, November 30, 2019. He was born on February 23, 1943. Bill chose to make Jesus his Savior at the age of 21 while attending church at Morningside Baptist Church in Maryland. Bill remained faithful to his commitment to the Lord all the remaining days of his life and telling people about Jesus became a centerpiece of his life.
Bill was united in marriage to Sandra Lee Goshorn on March 21, 1964 and they had two daughters, Cindy and Susie. Bill was a U.S. Park Policeman, Visitation Pastor, and missionary with Amazing Grace Missions. He was known for his faithfulness to God and family.
A memorial service was held on December 9, 2019.
Published in The Calvert Recorder on Dec. 11, 2019