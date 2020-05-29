Ada Roemer

December 16, 1922 - May 26, 2020

Ada Smith Roemer - Neighborhood grandma

Ada Smith Roemer, a 12-year resident of Sonoma, passed away peacefully at home with her daughter and son-in-law, Bill and Dottie Lynch on May 26, 2020, after a full life of 97 and a half years.

Born on December 16, 1922 in the small agricultural community of Gould, Oklahoma, to Thomas and Winnie Smith, she was the middle of seven children. She grew up working on the family farm until the the Dust Bowl and Great Depression wiped out virtually every farming family in that part if the country. During those hard times, hers was one of many homeless families barely scraping out a living at migrant labor wherever they could find work.

Ada had grit, worked hard and helped take care of herself and her brothers and sisters.

In May, 1939 she married Ellis E. Roemer and they eventually settled in Texas City, Texas, where Ellis worked for Monsanto Chemical. They were active in the Calgary Baptist Church and season ticket holders and supporters of Texas City High School, from which both their two children, Dorothy and Bobby, graduated.

In 1961, Hurricane Carla, struck the Texas coast, devastating vast areas, and destroying thousands of homes, including theirs. But they rebuilt and carried on. Ellis died in March of 1989, just weeks short of their 50th anniversary.

For as long as they lived in Texas City, the Roemer home was where the neighborhood kids loved to hang out. Ada, a kind and generous woman who loved children, was the adopted neighborhood grandma and event organizer for two generations of kids, hosting all kinds of game and parties and making doll clothes.

In 2008 she moved to Sonoma to be closer to her daughter, Dottie Lynch.

She is survived by Dottie and Bill Lynch of Sonoma, Bob and Colleen Roemer of Lincoln City, Oregon and Traci and Kraettli Epperson of Oklahoma City, OK, and grandchildren Lisa (and Jan) Cholko, Christopher (and Jennifer) Murphy, Ryan (and Rachel) Lynch and Darin Lynch, and 11 great grandchildren.

The family plans to observe a private celebration of Ada's life at a future date.



