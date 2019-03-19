|
Albert M. Schmidt
Albert M. Schmidt passed away in Sonoma CA on March 4, 2019 at the age of 92 years.
A native of Germany, Albert was born in Waldsassen on January 8, 1927 and after high school, he served his country as a Seaman and machinist in the German Navy during World War II. Albert continued his education and received a degree as a mechanical technician.
In 1962, Albert came to the United States with his wife Anneliese, bringing his skill and knowledge as a mechanical engineer and went to work for Fairchild Semiconductor in San Rafael, CA. While at Fairchild, Albert was recognized for his skill as a technical mechanic and received many letters of commendation for his ability to efficiently troubleshoot and repair equipment thus minimizing downtime and loss of production time. He was also known for implementing maintenance protocol and procedures to prevent breakdowns of essential equipment. After an exemplary career spanning 25 years at Fairchild, Albert retired in 1988.
Albert's mechanical inclination spread beyond his working career with his interest in automobiles. He kept an impeccably maintained fleet including a 1965 Volkswagen Karmann Ghia that he had purchased new. He kept a home shop where he could be found tinkering with anything that needed fixing. Albert also enjoyed hiking and beach walking with Anneliese and their dogs, Pepe and Butch.
Albert will be forever remembered by his wife of 67 years, Anneliese. He joins his parents, siblings, relatives and friends who preceded him in death to walk among the stars where he can forever watch over those loved ones he leaves behind.
A funeral mass will be said at St Leo's Catholic Church, 601 West Agua Caliente Rd Sonoma at 11 a.m., March 30, 2019
Memorial donations in memory of Albert may be made to Pet's Lifeline of Sonoma or Hospice By The Bay of Sonoma.
Published in the Sonoma Index-Tribune on Mar. 19, 2019