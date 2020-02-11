|
|
Allen Clark Chamberlain
Allen (spelled the right way) Clark Chamberlain aka Alyoop, Babes and Papa
Died on February 3, 2020 of heart failure at the young age of 39, in his loving home in Sonoma, CA.
Allen was born July 17th, 1980 in San Jose, CA to Doug Allen Chamberlain and Sherri Smith.
From there he went to Grass Valley, Truckee, Paradise and Chico; never quite settling or finding his true place until he came to Sonoma and met the love of his life, Anastasia Riley, and started his own family.
Allen is survived by damn near all of his family and loved ones because he left this plain way too soon.
His favorites were his partner in life and love, Anastasia, her son Griffin and the true light of his life, five-month old Eliana aka Elibelly; his little Goose.
His dogs Lollypop, Meatball, and Woody were always by his side and will miss their Allen, too.
Allen was a handyman his entire life and in 2018 he started his own business in Sonoma; "Bearded Ninja Handyman."
But anyone in the Valley can tell you he is much more than just the guy who showed up to fix your sink. Allen genuinely cared about each and every client he did work for. He would go above and beyond for any job and was known for lending a helping hand far and wide. From moving a couch, repairing an appliance, wallpapering a room, building a deck, fixing your vehicle or replacing your cabinets; fixing things was his passion.
Allen was a 7-11 Pair-O-Dice Clamper and loved by all his brethren.
Allen enjoyed disk golfing, hiking, baseball (Go Giants!), football (Go Cowboys!), and a game of pool with a cold PBR at his local dive bar; But his favorite thing ever was to just hang out at home cooking, grilling, swimming and spending time relaxing with his family. Recently his most favorite thing has been to just stare in awe at his newborn daughter. The joy that Allen drew from his family in the last years and months of his life was unsurpassed.
One only need to look at him to see the sparkle in his eyes during his last years. He often said he had finally found his purpose and calling in life: family.
Allen's Celebration of Life will be February 15th, 2020 at the Moose Lodge in Sonoma from 12:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m.
If you knew Allen closely, or in passing, please come. We will have live music, dancing, food and lots of love to remember him by. Allen hated this type of thing and wouldn't have attended himself unless it was going be a good time, so that is what it will be.
Memorial donations to the family and Eliana's Future Fund may be sent to 19324 Robinson Road, Sonoma CA, 95476 or https://www.gofundme.com/f/paying-tribute-to-allen-chamberlain?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link-tip&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet
Published in the Sonoma Index-Tribune from Feb. 11 to Feb. 14, 2020