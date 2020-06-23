Allen Oliver (Bud) Maffei
May 20, 1926 - June 15, 2020
Bud was born on May 20, 1926 in Sonoma, CA to Oliver and Kathleen Maffei. A proud third generation Sonoma native, he attended St. Francis Solano Grammar School and Sonoma Valley High School. Bud then served in the United States Navy. Upon Honorable Discharge from the Navy, he married his wife of 73 years, Bernadette Maffei. They raised three children, Dan (Alicia), Ken (Geraldine) and Michele Osmon (Randy).
His career began after the Navy in Sonoma as a Rancher on the Maffei Ranches. After many years at this endeavor he opened his business, Maffei Wholesale Meats on Arnold Drive in Sonoma. Upon his retirement from this business, Dad enjoyed fishing, cooking for his family and vacationing at his cabin in Lassen County.
Bud loved Sonoma and his community. He was a member of the Native Sons of the Golden West as well as the Kiwanis Club. Every year after the Sonoma County Fair, he opened Maffei Wholesale Meats to those exhibiting their animals for his meat cutting services. He also volunteered his time to cook for the benefit of the Boys & Girls Club of Sonoma Valley Rodeo.
He is survived by his wife, Bernadette Maffei, his three children, Dan, Ken and Michele, six grandchildren, five great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
A private service will be held for the family at a later date, and memorial contributions in his name may be made to a charity of your choice.
May 20, 1926 - June 15, 2020
Bud was born on May 20, 1926 in Sonoma, CA to Oliver and Kathleen Maffei. A proud third generation Sonoma native, he attended St. Francis Solano Grammar School and Sonoma Valley High School. Bud then served in the United States Navy. Upon Honorable Discharge from the Navy, he married his wife of 73 years, Bernadette Maffei. They raised three children, Dan (Alicia), Ken (Geraldine) and Michele Osmon (Randy).
His career began after the Navy in Sonoma as a Rancher on the Maffei Ranches. After many years at this endeavor he opened his business, Maffei Wholesale Meats on Arnold Drive in Sonoma. Upon his retirement from this business, Dad enjoyed fishing, cooking for his family and vacationing at his cabin in Lassen County.
Bud loved Sonoma and his community. He was a member of the Native Sons of the Golden West as well as the Kiwanis Club. Every year after the Sonoma County Fair, he opened Maffei Wholesale Meats to those exhibiting their animals for his meat cutting services. He also volunteered his time to cook for the benefit of the Boys & Girls Club of Sonoma Valley Rodeo.
He is survived by his wife, Bernadette Maffei, his three children, Dan, Ken and Michele, six grandchildren, five great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
A private service will be held for the family at a later date, and memorial contributions in his name may be made to a charity of your choice.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sonoma Index-Tribune on Jun. 23, 2020.