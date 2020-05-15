Allison Maria Stubbs

Allison Maria Stubbs was born on March 2, 1984, in Sonoma, California. She attended Sassarini Elementary School and Altimira Middle School. In the summer before her freshman year of high school, she moved to Rocklin, California, where she attended Del Oro High School in Loomis, California. Alli, as everyone called her, had a delightful high school experience! She played volleyball, basketball, and a little water polo for Del Oro. It was Alli's good fortune to play basketball for Del Oro because she formed lasting friendships with the most delightful girls on that team.

After graduation, she enrolled at Sierra Community College, and actually studied abroad in Florence, Italy for three months. Upon her return from Italy, Allison attended San Francisco State University, where she earned her degree in Communications. After graduation, Alli followed her passion for make-up, hair, and the beauty industry, working for "Benefit" and "The Social Beauty Company", but, Alli needed more. So, she founded her own business, "Alli.Stubbs.Lash" in Mill Valley.

While living in San Francisco, she met Jarrod Perez, who became her fiancé', and together they found their "forever home" in Sonoma. It was there, on April 30th, 2020 that Alli passed away peacefully in her sleep at the age of 36.

Alli was preceded in death by her grandmothers, MiMi and Maria, her grandfathers, Popsie and Fidel, and her Tia Bess. She is survived by her mother, Linda Vicente, her father, Tom Stubbs, her brother, Gabriel Stubbs, her sister, Sami Stubbs, fiancé', Jarrod Perez, and, her step-mother, Andi Stubbs.

The burial service will be a small, private family gathering. We will host an "Alli Celebration Day" as soon as it is deemed safe.



