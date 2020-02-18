|
|
Amir (Hadi) Bozorgzadegan
Amir (Hadi) Bozorgzadegan, 66, passed away from heart disease on January 30, 2020 at 9:40 a.m. at Mercy General Hospital in Sacramento.
Amir is survived by his two daughters, Meegan Ashenfelter and Meitra Bozorgzadegan, his ex wife Bianca Banash, and two grandsons Riley (4 years) and Cameron (8 months) Ashenfelter, as well as one brother, three sisters and many nieces and nephews.
Amir was born in Tehran, Iran on March 28, 1953 and immigrated to the United States on his own at the age of 21 to pursue a better education and life. He lived in Detroit, Michigan where he attended college at Detroit Institute of Technology where he met Bianca. They married and made their home in Sonoma, California in 1981. He spent the majority of his 40+ year career working in San Francisco, San Rafael, and Napa as a Purchasing Manager in the Industrial Mining industry.
Amir was a devoted father, who spent the majority of his free time cheering on and encouraging his daughters at swim meets for the Sonoma Sea Dragons, and coaching both daughters' soccer teams over the years. Soccer was one of Amir's great passions- not only was he a fan (Manchester United was his favorite team), but he was also a soccer player, coach, and referee well into his adult life. He was a generous, loyal friend who was funny, outgoing, and always good for a laugh. His infectious spirit will truly be missed.
After retiring in 2015, Amir moved to Sacramento to be closer to his daughters and grandchildren, where he spent the majority of his time with family.
A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Amir at 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 15th at Murphy's Irish Pub in Sonoma. If you knew Amir, please come have a beer, share a story, and celebrate what a great man he was.
Published in the Sonoma Index-Tribune from Feb. 18 to Feb. 21, 2020