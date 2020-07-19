Andrew Watkins
February 8, 1988 - March 7, 2020
Andrew, our beloved son, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend, died unexpectedly on March 7, in Poulsbo, Washington. He was just 32.
Born in Dallas, Texas, and having lived in Lawrence, Kansas, and Miami, Florida, Andrew graduated from Sonoma Valley High School in 2006, where he was a member of the varsity cross country team, participating in the 2005 CIF North Coast state championships. He was selected to the National Young Leaders Conference in Washington, D.C., in 2005. He was in Boy Scout Troop 63 in Glen Ellen, California, advancing to Life Scout and attended national scout camps at Philmont and Double H in New Mexico. He was an accomplished golfer and loved back country off-trail camping. He attended Santa Rosa Junior College and the International University in Paris, France, from 2006-2009, and Bellevue College in Bellevue, Washington after moving to Washington state in 2009. He loved "life across the ferry" amongst the evergreen beauty of the Puget Sound area, with his beloved golden retrievers, and passionately pursued his music. He loved his San Francisco Giants, his New England Patriots and English Premiership football, attending many home games of all. He cherished his many memories of traveling the world, visiting over a dozen countries with friends and family over the years.
He is survived by his mother, Lauren Watkins, his father, Jim Watkins, his golden retriever, Brady, as well as extended family and friends all over the country, whose lives he touched in his own special way. His legacy to us is the memory of his wit, his kind and sensitive nature and his glowing smile that lit up the room.
We pray our sweet Andrew has found peace. With all our love, now and forever, your family and friends.
A private celebration of Andrew's life will be planned in the future. To honor Andrew's memory, the family asks that donations be made in his name to Pets Lifeline (petslifeline.org
) Mailing address: PO Box 341, Sonoma, CA 95476.
To share pictures or stories of Andrew, please email: rememberingandrewwatkins@gmail.com