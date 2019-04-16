|
|
Beryl Margaret (Jones) Hattam
Beryl Margaret (Jones) Hattam passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, after just having moved back into her rebuilt home in Glen Ellen. Her daughter, Megan, son-in-law Todd and two grandchildren had lost their home in the Nuns fire in October 2017. Beryl had lived with her family in a granny unit for the last 17 years.
Beryl was born in Liverpool, England on September 22, 1936. She came to California in 1964 to be with her long-time friend Lillian Olson who had been friends since they were nineteen.
She moved to San Francisco in 1966 and met what she called her "American family," others who originated from England and Scotland and who she was still very close to at her passing. Soon after, she met and married Thomas Hattam in 1969. In 1970, she had her daughter, Megan.
Beryl worked at Bank of America in Sonoma during 1970s and '80s and then moved onto the wine distributing company Groskopf Warehouse/Trucking Company where she would eventually retire. She was involved with the Moose Lodge and The Women of the Moose and volunteered at FISH where she enjoyed being a phone dispatcher.
She loved the '49ers, NASCAR, Horse Racing and crocheting blankets, scarfs and hats for anyone and for all occasions. She donated her handmade items to multiple charities and always had plenty to give away at a moment's notice. She loved living in California and took pride at becoming a United States citizen in 1997.
Moving to Glen Ellen, in 2002 and living with her family gave her great joy to be so close and help raise her grandchildren, Emma and Kyle. Being on the same property with them and watching them grow made her feel so lucky.
Although her passing was sudden, she was able to move back home to her newly built home in Glen Ellen just five weeks prior and was able to enjoy her last days with gratitude, as she was always so positive, even when things were difficult. Her most memorable saying was, "What will be will be."
Beryl was preceded in death by her mother, May Jones; father, Emlyn Jones; and brother, Robert Jones. She is survived by her daughter, Megan O'Donnell; son-in-law, Todd O'Donnell and two grandchildren, Emma O'Donnell and Kyle O'Donnell as well as many family and friends.
There will be a celebration of life on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at The Kenwood Depot, 314 Warm Springs Road, at noon.
Donations may be made to FISH, 18330 Sonoma Hwy., Sonoma, CA 95476, The or a .
Cremation was handled by Duggans Mission Chapel, Sonoma.
Published in the Sonoma Index-Tribune from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2019