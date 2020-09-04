1/1
Beryle Nicoson
1921 - 2020
Beryle Nicoson passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on August 5th 2020. She was born October 13, 1921 in Hercules, CA, and was married to Marion (Nick) Nicoson for 55 years. Sonoma Valley was her home since the late 1940s. Beryle was a member of the Eastern Star for many years. Her passions were gardening and caring for any animal that came her way! Beryle is survived by her son David Nicoson (wife Susan), granddaughter Jennifer Valdez, grandson Eric Nicoson, and four great grandchildren, Nickolas, Riley, Isaac, and Hailey.
There will be no services. Any donations, please send to Pet's Lifeline in Sonoma

Published in Sonoma Index-Tribune on Sep. 4, 2020.
