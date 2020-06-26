Betsy (Mary Elizabeth O'Leary) Adams

Betsy (Mary Elizabeth O'Leary) Adams passed away on May 4th, 2020, at the age of 69. She battled cancer for 18-months with the characteristic energy and strength that she brought to all things during her life. She is survived by her husband Peter, her black lab Rocky, her children and their spouses, Michael and Kristina, Melissa and Patrick, and Kiera and Joe, niece and spouses, and her six grandchildren. She is survived by her two brothers; Daniel and John O'Leary; and her sister Virginia (Ginny O'Leary) Parrish. A third brother, Andrew O'Leary, preceded her in death.

Betsy was born in Redlands, California in 1950 and graduated from Chico State University in 1972. She and her husband Peter moved to Sonoma in 1978, where they have lived since. They were just six weeks from celebrating their 48th wedding anniversary.

Betsy's life was defined by her passion for children and her family, as well as for her dogs, her house, and her garden. When her children were young, she was an avid volunteer for the Sassarini Elementary School and for local Girl Scouts. She also taught in many of the area schools, and spent the last 15 years of her career teaching math at Sonoma Valley High School.

Betsy was a person who was known for going above and beyond to help others, especially her friends and family. In recent years, her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Golden Gate Lab Rescue in her name.



