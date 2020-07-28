Beverly Joycelyn (nee Roff) McComb

Beverly Joycelyn McComb, age 88 passed away June 1, 2020 of natural causes at home in Sonoma, CA. She was born on June 13, 1931 in Elmira, NY, to Willard Curtis Roff, Sr. and Violet Barbara Wilson.

Beverly (Bev) was a graduate of Elmira Free Academy and worked as a model and department store clerk in high school. Her world would change after high school when she took a train trip with her friend to Norman, Oklahoma. During that trip, Beverly was introduced to a handsome sailor, Richard (Dick) McComb, and was engaged to be married within two weeks. They were married in Shelby County, TN on October 4, 1952. Later they would move to Dick's home state of Minnesota.

In future years, Dick's job required successive transfers to Oklahoma, Massachusetts, finally returning to Minnesota. With each move, Bev enjoyed making a beautiful home, sewing, square dancing, and was a supportive hardworking mother and wife.

Years later, the couple moved to California. Beverly was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Sonoma, CA where she sang in the choir and used her decorating skills during the redesign of the church office. As a grandmother, Bev sewed for her grandchildren, and was proud of and enjoyed their musical, dance and other talents.

Beverly is predeceased by her sisters Marie and Willadene, and brother Jerry. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Richard McComb Sr.; sons Rick and Scott McComb, Twin Cities; daughter Kathy and son-in-law Mike Ah San of Sonoma CA; granddaughters Heather Ah San and Ellie McComb; grandson Christopher Ah San; sister Barbara Nail of Horseheads, NY; brother Willard Roff of Albany, NY; along with many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service has been postponed due to COVID 19 concerns. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Leukemia/Lymphoma Society.



