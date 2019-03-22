|
Bill Yeo
On March 11, 2019, Bill Yeo went on a permanent, peaceful Harley ride after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. Bill was born on July 12, 1939 in Kentfield, California to William and Myrtle Yeo. He attended school in Marin and spent a brief time in the Navy where he learned the electrical trade.
Bill founded Bill Yeo Electric in 1975 in Marin and moved the business to Sonoma a few years later. He met the love of his life, Mary in 1983 when he walked into Launderland in Sonoma where she did a wash, dry, and fold service for him.
Bill was known for his quick wit and love of practical jokes. He also loved motorcycles, camping, gardening, sports cars, music, and all the Bay Area sports teams. When he retired in 2016 his son-in-law, Sasha Makiva took over Bill Yeo Electric. In retirement, you could find him watching the 49ers or working on various projects around the house and the yard.
Bill is survived by his wife, Mary, son Bobby (Jennifer), daughters Kim Galatolo and Shannon Makiva (Sasha), granddaughters Marina and Payton, grandsons Dante and Matt, sisters Betty Ann O'Connor and Judy Waller. He was also known as "Baba" a name given to him by Payton.
A celebration of Bill's life will be held on Sunday, April 28th, 2:00 on the lawn/gazebo area at Sebastiani Winery.
All four grandchildren attended Waldorf Schools. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Woodland Star Education Foundation, PO Box 53, Sonoma, CA 95476 or www.wsedfund.org.
