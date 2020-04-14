|
Blythe Shelley Carver
1941 - 2020
Blythe Shelley Carver was born to Procter and Betty Shelley in Berkeley California on July 28, 1941. She had a happy childhood where she attended John Muir Elementary, Willard Junior High, Berkeley High School and UC Berkeley. She had a sister Leslie and two brothers, Terry and Tim. During that time she was a member of the glee club and a Camp Counselor for the Girl Scouts. As a counselor, she led week-long hikes through the Sierra Nevadas and remained friends with her childhood friends throughout her lifetime.
She fell in love with her husband, Bob Carver, when they were both camp counselors at Echo Lake. They got married in 1960 and were happily married for 60 years. They both attended UC Berkeley, where she earned her Bachelor of Arts in Economics. She was the only girl in the Economics department graduating as a Phi Beta Kappa - which was virtually unheard of at the time. They had three daughters, Karen, Cindy and Shelley. Blythe and Bob initially raised them in Piedmont, but wanting a more carefree way of life, they moved to Sonoma, after buying land in Glen Ellen (which is now owned by Hamel Family Wines). They named their beloved land the Grape Farm, which was the go to place for all their children's friends to get together, virtually every holiday for extended family was there, weddings, memorials etc. Their swimming pool on the 4th of July was everyone's favorite place to be.
Blythe's career was varied; she was both the main mechanic at their bicycle shop in Novato, known as Marin Sport Cyclery, and the main caretaker of the family's vineyards in Glen Ellen. Blythe spent hour upon hour in the fields, hand pruning the vines with her beloved goat Josephine in tow. A cheap beer in hand was often the rule.
What people will remember about her though is not only her work ethic, but her many talents as an artist. She would sew herself and her daughters matching dresses, wallpapered numerous rooms, she learned to do stained glass, refinished furniture, learned to cut ceiling mouldings, calligraphy, painted her own house in four different colors (three times over) and even painted her master bathroom as a scene from Pompeii. It was a wonder to watch her transform an 1800s Victorian farmhouse into something that could be shown in virtually any architectural design magazine.
She was a member of Alpha Phi Panhellenic, the Vintage Festival, the Sonoma Valley Historical Society, acted as an assistant to her husband while he was the Lieutenant Governor of Kiwanis and spent nearly 25 years as a member of the Sonoma Valley Chorale. More than anything, she loved her Band of Sisters in her book Club that met almost every month for 15 years. She loved to read, learn, and travel with her husband - hitting approximately 70 countries during those carefree years.
Blythe was a quiet person so the saying, "Actions speak louder than words", was profoundly true. The number of people she helped, whether with her physical efforts in helping with projects, moving houses or nursing them through ailments or through the thoughtful gifts she made them, is something anyone who knew her will aspire to and remember.
In 2014 she was diagnosed with a neurological degenerative disease known as Supra Nuclear Palsy (PSP) which is an agonizingly slow and cruel disease that diminished her to an almost unrecognizable person. Still, she went through it all in her noncomplaining fashion, still laughing at things until the end. She tried to help the scientists at UCSF who are looking for a cure, by putting herself through tests that taxed her both physically and mentally and donated her brain to science as well.
We survivors are crushed and stunned by her loss. She is survived by her husband, Bob, her daughters Karen Carver-Moore, Cindy Rucker, Shelley Carver and beloved son in law, Bob Rucker. Grandchildren: Austin and Morgan Rucker, Chloe Rucker, Courtney Rucker and Sean Moore and great-grandson , Brooks Rucker. Blythe's surviving siblings include Leslie Seltenrich, Tim Shelley and Terry Shelley and her beloved niece Jenny Green Hernandez, whom she and Bob helped raise. We would like to thank her caregivers: Joyce Hooper, Chantel Borno, Pat O'Sullivan, Amelia Tuinabewa, Lorie Wood, Trish Holland, Gabrielle Brown as well as numerous people from Continuum Hospice Care, but especially Gina McCaw; thank you also Dr. Guy Delorifice for doing so very much to bring light to her last days. We are profoundly grateful to all of you.
Since this sad event occurred during the coronavirus we do not yet have our details for a Celebration of Life. We scolded her for getting such a weird disease and then choosing to die during a weird pandemic. Kind of fits though, right? Details to follow.
You can mail cards to Bob Carver at 782 William Cunningham Ave, Sonoma, CA. 95476. We also have a website BlytheCarver.com if you want to see some fun pictures; you can also upload your own photos or share memories.
In lieu of flowers, we really would like donations in her name be made to: Brain Support Network, to PO Box 7264, Menlo Park, California 94026, USA.
And then call your mother if you are lucky enough to still have her.
Published in the Sonoma Index-Tribune on Apr. 14, 2020