Bob (Robert L.) Woidtke

January 1944 - November 1, 2020

Bob was born in Lorain, OH in 1944 and in 1953 his large family moved by car to Los Angeles, eventually settling in Porterville, CA. He joined the Navy in 1960 and continued to serve until 1964 and then served in the Merchant Marines until 1967.

He met his wife, Roseann, by chance in 1963 in Seattle WA while his ship was docked in Bremerton, WA. It was obviously "love at first sight" as they were married 31 days later and recently celebrated their 57th wedding anniversary in July 2020.

Bob was a carpenter by trade and in 1972 he moved his young family with three daughters from Eastern Washington to Sonoma, CA to follow the lead of his older brother, Joel and find stable work in the construction industry. He continued to work in construction as a member of the union, for himself and he also worked as a Carpenter in the Maintenance Dept. at Sonoma Valley Hospital for 15 years.

Bob loved going camping and gold panning with his family and friends at his gold claim outside of Georgetown CA, where he enjoyed many fun times and good memories. He also enjoyed doing some deer hunting, bowling league at Sonoma Bowl, going to A's games, playing Yahtzee, and being a part of Britt's Bandits, a local Western skit group known for their lively and rowdy display of old time shoot outs and saloon dancers at various local parades and other festivals.

Bob worked extremely hard over the years for his family and he loved all of them very much. He was a lot of fun and very crafty and creative as a wood worker and cabinet maker. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Bob is survived by his wife of 57 years, Roseann (Rose) Woidtke, his brother Joel (wife Ginger) Woidtke, his brother in law John Carlson, his children, Teri (Dylan Coates), Andi (Buddy Polk), and Cheryl, his grandchildren, Laticia, Zane, Robbie, Kayla, and Chase, and his great-grandchildren, Olivia and Myles, and many beloved nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his father, William H. Woidtke, his mother, Mary Elizabeth Woidtke, his brother Felix, and his sisters Margie, Sandy, Tina and Rita.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice by the Bay in his name as they were so supportive during these past months. A private family memorial service will be held next year post Covid.



