Home

POWERED BY

Services
Petaluma Valley Baptist Church
580 Sonoma Mountain Pky
Petaluma, CA 94954
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Petaluma Valley Baptist Church
580 Sonoma Mtn. Parkway
Petaluma, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bonnie Orr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bonnie Lucille Orr


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bonnie Lucille Orr Notice
Bonnie Lucille Orr
Bonnie Lucille Orr passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019.
She was born January 6, 1936 in Galveston, Texas.
She is survived by five children: Robert Orr, Jr., George Orr, Bonnie Scudder, David Orr, Larry Orr; 16 grandchildren and a multitude of great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her late husband, Robert Orr, Sr. and children: James Orr and Loura DeWitt.
She retired from Harris Digital Telephone, Novato. A long time member of Petaluma Baptist Church. Participated in the Sonoma Quilters Group, making quilts for charitable organizations, and a Sonoma 4H leader for many years.
Celebration Of Life Service: 11 a.m., Saturday, January 11, 2020, Petaluma Valley Baptist Church, 580 Sonoma Mtn. Parkway, Petaluma, CA 94954.
Published in the Sonoma Index-Tribune on Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bonnie's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -