Bonnie Lucille Orr
Bonnie Lucille Orr passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019.
She was born January 6, 1936 in Galveston, Texas.
She is survived by five children: Robert Orr, Jr., George Orr, Bonnie Scudder, David Orr, Larry Orr; 16 grandchildren and a multitude of great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her late husband, Robert Orr, Sr. and children: James Orr and Loura DeWitt.
She retired from Harris Digital Telephone, Novato. A long time member of Petaluma Baptist Church. Participated in the Sonoma Quilters Group, making quilts for charitable organizations, and a Sonoma 4H leader for many years.
Celebration Of Life Service: 11 a.m., Saturday, January 11, 2020, Petaluma Valley Baptist Church, 580 Sonoma Mtn. Parkway, Petaluma, CA 94954.
Published in the Sonoma Index-Tribune on Dec. 6, 2019