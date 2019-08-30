|
|
Bradley Braton Wyatt
Brad was born on March 20th, 1949, in New Haven, Connecticut, as the second son of Robert and Mary Wyatt. He grew up in Old Greenwich and attended Brunswick School, then graduated from Denison University in Ohio in 1971. He started his banking career at the Putnam Trust Company as a Trust Investment Officer. In 1978, Brad moved to San Francisco and worked for Crocker Bank and then a regional brokerage firm. He completed his MBA in finance at Golden Gate University in 1981. He then moved to Los Angeles where he worked in Beverly Hills in the Private Bank of Bank of America as a Portfolio Manager. From 1992-2000 he was at BofA's San Francisco office where he rose to the position of Managing Director. In early 2000, Brad migrated to First Republic Bank where he stayed for fouryears until starting his own firm as a Registered Investment Advisor.
Brad is survived by his wife Isabelle, an artist. Their marriage of 40 years was filled with travel, family, friends and a deep love. He is also survived by his brother, Robert, of Keller, Texas, his sister Bonnie Finn of Olympia, Washington, brother in law Ralph Davies and their families.
Throughout his life, Brad loved tennis, golf, piano playing and water colors. He especially enjoyed his volunteer piano gig at SVMA openings. Brad was on the board of the Arthritis Foundation for three years.
Brad passed away in Sonoma on August 21, 2019, having endured with courage and grace, a rare muscle wasting disease, Inclusion Body Myositis, which impacted the last years of his life. We are grateful to family, friends, caregivers, medical professionals and kind strangers who supported Brad through this journey.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to Teen Services Sonoma (teenservicessonoma.org) or The Myositis Association (myositis.org) would be appreciated. There will be an event celebrating Brad's life at a later date.
Published in the Sonoma Index-Tribune on Aug. 30, 2019