Brunhilde (Bruni) G. Merrill
Born: May 26, 1935. Guided by Angels to heaven September 26, 2019. Age: 84
Bruni was born in Germany, the third of four girls. Their father's career took them to Berlin. During World War II, they and family found refuge in the neighboring country, Czech. During the hardship of postwar Germany, Bruni and sisters lived with caring foster families in West Germany for one year. Their mother was accidentally killed during a building collapse while cleaning bricks to be salvaged to rebuild Berlin.
Bruni married and immigrated to USA, soon followed by her sisters and father, making their new home in San Francisco. Her career as a bookkeeper for a prominent restaurant led to many high-profile contacts which kept her life interesting while raising two sons and caring for her father for 34 years. After retirement, Bruni moved to Sonoma to be close to a son who helped care for her. She volunteered for many years at a local long-term care facility to bring cheer and good will.
At a book singing event, "The Berlin Airlift" (which provided great hope for families after the war), Bruni was delighted to meet the author and the instrumental pilot of the "Candy Drop", Col. Gail Halvorsen. Sharing memories, they both felt a meaningful connection after so many years past.
Bruni enjoyed her now leisure time and loved traveling to Mexico, enjoying the people and music, quickly building many relationships lasting through today.
Bruni preferred contact by telephone and mail, to family back in Germany, friends in Mexico and co-workers throughout as it was personal, not a computer.
A lovely lady, admired by many for her beauty, spirit, flower in her hair, friendly greeting, loving, caring and generous heart. Her simple needs in life and infectious laugh will be missed.
"Spanish Eyes, prettiest eyes in all of Mexico, please don't cry. This is just adios and not goodbye".
You are loved by so many, Beautiful Lady… Adios Hermosa Señora and Amiga. Peace!
Much gratitude to all that provided care for her during her later years of life.
Donations in Bruni's memory may be made to Sonoma Healing at Home, Sonoma Meals on Wheels, or the La Luz Center
