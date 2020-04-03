|
|
Carlos John Castorena
October 7, 1957 - March 30, 2020
A loving husband, father, brother, uncle, and friend, entered into eternal rest on March 30, 2020 at his home in Sonoma, California at the age of 62. Carlos' parents, Carlos and Margaret Castorena preceded him in death.
Carlos was born in Sonoma, California in October of 1957, married to his high school
sweetheart, Alice, for 42 years, and spent his life contributing to the community he loved.
As a business owner, Carlos
Castorena Drywall created jobs and finished homes across the Sonoma Valley for the past four decades.
As a community member, Carlos was a contributing board member and served two years as president of the Sonoma Valley Field of Dreams, an athletic field built by volunteers for the youth of Sonoma and their families. Carlos has been a lifelong athlete, passionate about sharing his experiences with future generations through years of coaching little league clinics, along with managing local and traveling teams as part of the American Coaches Association, Boys and Girls Clubs of America, Sonoma Big League, and Valley of the Moon Little League.
Carlos or 'Sharpie', as his grandfather affectionately named him, loved spending time with his family and hosting BBQ's at his home.
Carlos leaves behind his beloved wife, Alice Castorena; sister
Yolanda Castorena, younger brothers, Henry Castorena, Charles Castorena; son, Jason Castorena, son-in-law, Ryan Barfield; daughter, Michelle
Castorena; nieces, Danisha,
Kristina and Destinee, as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and friends in Sonoma Valley and beyond whom all carry on his traditions of family, friends, and sharing laughter together.
A private memorial will be held at a later date. Memorial
contributions may be made to St. Francis Solano Church in Sonoma or the in memory of Carlos Castorena.
Published in the Sonoma Index-Tribune from Apr. 3 to Apr. 7, 2020