Caroline Nellie (Wood) Morgan
Caroline Nellie (Wood) Morgan, age 95, of Sonoma, California passed away peacefully on January 12, 2019.
Carol was born on November 28, 1923 and raised in Milwaukee, Wisconsin with father Dave, mother Louise, brother Leroy and numerous dogs. She attended grade school, junior and senior high and the University of Wisconsin in Milwaukee where she always excelled as a student. She was later a Mensa Society candidate.
She was a USO hostess during World War II and met Bob Morgan in the spring of 1943 at a USO dance when Bob came to Milwaukee on liberty from Gunnery school in Illinois.
With Bob gone to war, Carol continued her education at UWM. Like many women, she decided to do her "bit" for her country. On July 13, 1944 she enlisted in the Navy. With her educational background, the Navy made her an instructor, Specialist Third Class G USNR. She was stationed at Newport, RI at a Navy Gunnery School where she instructed in the shooting of 20- and 40-mm machine guns.
After the war, Carol and Bob were engaged and then married in Rochester, NY on December 15, 1945.
After being discharged from the Navy, they lived in Rochester, then moved to Milwaukee, WI where they raised four children: three boys and a girl. Carol worked as a secretary at Ernst & Young Accounting firm until her retirement at age 68. That was followed by travel, lots of dinners and dances at Masonic events and time spent with family and good friends.
On March 1, 2003 after a hard winter, they sold their house, loaded the car, and along with Fluffy the cat, moved to Sonoma. They purchased a home in Pueblo Serena in Sonoma where Bob still lives.
All her life, Carol was an avid reader – her second home was the library – and an excellent bridge player. She also did exquisite counted cross-stitch needlepoint, frequently working on a canvas on her lap. She exhibited her work on occasion at the clubhouse in Pueblo Serena. She was a lover of cats and dogs and had many special pets over the years.
Carol loved her family and was tremendously proud of them.
Carol is survived by her husband Bob and their four children: Jim Morgan (Judy) of Sonoma, CA; Linda Cottington (Merrill) of Madison, WI; Rick Morgan of Rocklin, CA; and Bill Morgan (Carla) of Mequon, WI. Also, eight grandchildren: Stacy Turner, Jeff Morgan, Johnny Roberts, Justin Morgan, Michael Morgan, JP Morgan, Taylor Morgan and Nicole Morgan, and two great-grandsons: Noah Turner and Lincoln Morgan, with a great-granddaughter on the way.
A Memorial Service will be held at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church (16290 Arnold Drive, Sonoma) on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 2 p.m. A reception will follow in the Fellowship Hall.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any donations in her memory be made to Pets Lifeline, PO Box 341, Sonoma CA 95476
Published in the Sonoma Index-Tribune from June 25 to June 28, 2019