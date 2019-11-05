|
|
Catherine P. (McEntee) O'Grady
Resident of Sonoma.
Catherine Patricia O'Grady passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019. A devoted daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt, Catherine was 88 years old. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Patrick O'Grady, as well as her twin daughters, Eileen O'Grady (Bart Hickenbottom) and Maureen O'Grady Heatley, and her eight grandchildren, Ainsley, Kiera and Owen Hickenbottom (Carson City, NV) and Fionnuala, Declan, Caoilinn, Ronan, and Caddell Heatley (Los Altos, CA). She is also survived by her sister, Brietta Marken, and her nieces, Colleen Meisenbach and Brenda Spirz, and nephew, Carl Spirz. Catherine was predeceased by her parents, Hugh and Bridie McEntee, and her twin sister, Mary Cusack, and brother-in-law, John Cusack.
Catherine was born in San Francisco, California on June 17, 1931. She attended Most Holy Redeemer Elementary School and St. Paul's High School. She met her husband over six decades ago at an Irish dance in San Francisco on St. Patrick's Day and they have been inseparable ever since. Pursuing her true vocation as a teacher, Catherine shaped many lives in her kindergarten and first grade classes for over twenty years at Most Holy Redeemer School and St. Philip's School and by tutoring after her retirement. After moving permanently to Sonoma in 1990, Catherine was an active member of St. Leo the Great Parish, attending daily morning Mass and leading the St. Vincent de Paul Society for many years. An avid sewer, knitter and quilter, Catherine enjoyed making hand-crafted creations for her family and friends. In addition, Catherine had an innate special quality that drew others to her and enabled her to touch their lives.
Friends and family are invited to a celebration of Catherine's life on Friday, November 8th at 12 p.m. (noon) at St. Leo the Great Church, 601 W. Agua Caliente Road, Sonoma, California. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society at St. Leo's or a .
Published in the Sonoma Index-Tribune on Nov. 5, 2019