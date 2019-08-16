Home

Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
Catherine Theresa Lyons


1925 - 2019
Catherine Theresa Lyons
Catherine Theresa Lyons
June 5, 1925 - August 10, 2019
Catherine, known as Kay, lived a full and happy life. She enjoyed friends and family, always had a smile to share, ready for a good chat, a nice meal, a glass of wine and a cup of tea.
Kay is survived by her seven nieces and nephews along with many grand/great nieces and nephews as well as many cousins in Ireland. She was predeceased by her parents, Charles and Mary Lyons, sisters May Lyons, Peggy (Paul) Ryan, and Sister Mary Joseph Lyons.
Kay was proud of her Irish heritage and worked as a teacher in San Francisco and overseas. She traveled extensively and lived in the Far East. A native San Franciscan, Kay retired to Sonoma in 1994 and was delighted to spend many joyful years there.
Friends and family may visit from 6:00pm to 7:00 p.m. at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Avenue, Daly City with a rosary at 7:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday, August 19th at 10:00 a.m. at St. Thomas More Church, 1300 Junipero Serra Blvd, San Francisco.
Published in the Sonoma Index-Tribune on Aug. 16, 2019
