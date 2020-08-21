Charles Leo Marino

Charles Leo Marino was born in Petaluma on Halloween, October 31st, 1950 and passed away on August 3rd, 2020 at the age of 69. He was the son to Leo and Catherine Marino

Charlie attended Lakeville Elementary School House, then on to Sonoma Valley High School.

As a young man he worked on the family farm, "Sonoma Green Acres Dairy Ranch" alongside his father.

When he was 18, he started working a backhoe for DeMartini, for Tyler Ingleby, then transitioning to Oak Grove as a underground foreman before moving on to "Team Ghilotti" for the majority of his career until his retirement at the age of 60.

In his younger years, he was a volunteer of the Schell-Vista Fire Department.

At an early age, Charlie's deepest passion was fishing. He loved to fish for sturgeon, salmon and crabbing, and was an excellent abalone diver. Friends say he had a skill to hold his breath for long periods of time, which enabled him to dive deep, resulting in picking the largest abalones.

Charlie excelled as trap a shooter since his youth and upon his retirement, spent the majority of his time around Valley of the Moon Trap Club, with his beloved dog, "Dozer" spending many a day tinkering in the garage repairing equipment and inventing fun contraptions to benefit the club. Fridays brought a fun group of friends and members to "the shop" enjoying Charlie's BBQ when he would cook up some of his famous dishes from wild game, to fresh caught fish and talking story. He took great satisfaction in teaching adults and youth the art of trap shooting, sharing his knowledge and skills with hundreds, of students over the years. A member of Valley of the Moon Trap Club for over 40 years, he served on the board of directors as Vice President, then as President for the past 11+ years until his passing. On May 6th, 2017 he was honored by the club and declared "Charlie Marino Recognition Day" for numerous improvements to the club, with the addition of shade awnings at every trap, planting of numerous trees, upgrading equipment, road improvements, numerous flood clean ups, and most recently building a new (nearly complete) Skeet Field, in addition to the many programs and clinics at the club, bringing "Women on Target" education classes, Hunters Safety, CPR and First Aid training, the RSO program (Range Safety Officer) and NRA Certified Instructor, his tireless fundraising to expand the Junior Trap Team, supporting 4H, funding a club scholarship program for graduating high school seniors. Hundreds of new competition shooters were introduced to the sport because of his foresight to create and safe, friendly and properly supervised experience. Charlie's welcoming spirit to all will be sorely missed.

Survivors include his wife Patricia Ferguson-Marino; his daughter Teresa (Craig) Hegarty; grandsons Joshua and Jacob McDonald; brother Terry (Georgia) Marino; sisters Leona Marino; Nadine (Mario) Pasquini; Janie Marino; and Joanne Marino. Adored by numerous nieces and nephews; and grand nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his beloved dog Dozer, his parents Leo and Catherine Marino; and sister Cathy Marino.

Charlie is one of those unforgettable men, with a big smile, a huge and generous heart, fair and honest man, as you always knew where you stood with him. His ability to love his way of life and share good stories was always entertaining. His generosity was abundant and endless as well as his sense of humor to play practical jokes, never missing April Fools with his epic pranks.

May he find the waters calm and the fishing be plentiful.



