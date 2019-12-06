|
Charles Pendleton Price
Charles Pendleton Price passed away peacefully in his home November 19th, 2019 with his family by his side. He was born in San Francisco on May 19, 1956 but moved to Sonoma as a young child with his parents Dr. Wayne and Nonie Price, and sister Barbara. After graduating from Sonoma Valley High School in 1974, he attended Harvey Mudd College for two years and completed his education at Sacramento State with a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering. During his college years, Charles began dating Carol Reaves, also a graduate from Sonoma High's class of '74, and they were married on August 21st, 1982.
Upon graduation Charles was hired by CalTrans where he worked as an electrical engineer for 37 years. During his career at CalTrans he worked on many notable projects including the electronic toll program, FasTrak, and the electronic message boards. In addition to his work, Charles loved to fly, soloing on his 16th birthday and becoming a fully licensed pilot on his 17th birthday. His love of flying remained with him his entire life, flying friends and family both locally and throughout North America as far as Alaska, in his bright yellow Super Cub. Charles was also actively involved in Boy Scouts with both of his sons, Stuart and Mitchell, and continued to volunteer his time after they both became Eagle Scouts. He enjoyed the Scout outings and skill building activities and took great pleasure in seeing his scouts become adults active in their communities.
Charles was a skilled builder and carpenter, having built two homes in Sonoma for his family and assisted many friends in their construction projects. He could fix just about anything and was our go to handyman and problem solver. Charles was a social man, known for his outgoing personality and he loved planning and hosting his themed parties. Most of all he loved his family.
Charles is survived by his wife of 37 years Carol, sons Stuart (Mary), Mitchell, and daughter Kelsey. He was Gramps to Garrett and Parker Price. He is also survived by his sister Barbara (Allan) Cobb, nieces Allison and Nonie, sister-in-law Kathy Pierce (Eric), mother-in-law Joan Reaves, and "not my Dad" to exchange student Clarissa Zhang.
A small family service was held at Trinity Episcopal Church on November 23rd and a Celebration of Life will be held January 4, 2020 2-5 p.m. at the family home.
Published in the Sonoma Index-Tribune from Dec. 6 to Dec. 10, 2019