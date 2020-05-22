Cheryl Lee Clauss
Cheryl Lee Clauss passed away at the age of 76 on May 9, 2020 due to a long battle with diabetes. Cheryl was born in San Diego CA on June 27, 1944, settling in Sonoma with her family at the age of 11 and graduated from Sonoma Valley High School in 1962. Cheryl and was a charter member of the Sonoma Valley Chorale in 1973 where Cheryl loved performing and made many lifelong friends. Cheryl had a sparkle in her eyes and loved to tell jokes. She also had a passion for bargain hunting at flea markets and garage sales. Cheryl was predeceased by her parents, Harry Clauss and Pricilla Clauss (nee Hildebrandt), and her brother Michael Clauss.
Per Cheryl's wishes there will be no service. Memorial donations may be made to the Sonoma Valley Chorale, P.O. Box 816, Sonoma, CA 95476 or the charity of your choice.
Published in Sonoma Index-Tribune from May 22 to May 26, 2020.