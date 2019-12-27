|
|
Christine Renee Tomko
Was born on December 3, 1964 in San Francisco. She moved to Sonoma when she was six years old in 1970.
She passed away unexpectedly from a type of lung disease on November 29, 2019 at UC Davis Medical Center, Sacramento, CA. She is survived by her parents (father) Michael Tomko and (mother) Caroline Nicholson, and siblings (sister) Deanna Tomko, (brother) Mike Tomko. She was a down to earth and outgoing person, if you had time to listen she would talk your ear off. Her favorite hobbies were playing cards and playing bingo, she also loved watching 70s, 80s and 90s TV shows and animal shows. She really loved animals, especially Chihuahuas.
She was loved and she will surely be missed.
Published in the Sonoma Index-Tribune from Dec. 27, 2019 to Jan. 7, 2020