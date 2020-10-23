Christine Stovall

July 17, 1950 - September 20, 2020

Christine Marie Stovall, 70, passed away on September 20th, 2020, peacefully in her home beside her loving family.

Christine also known as "Nanu" or "Cookie" was born on July 17th 1950 in Sonoma CA, to Anthony and Alice Pimentel. She was raised on her family's dairy as a young child, where she had some of the best memories. She attended Sonoma schools and had a career in the Sonoma Valley Unified School District for over 34 years as a lead cook at Prestwood Elementary. Cookie was known for making sure every child ate and had enough to eat. She took the time to know each and every student. After retiring in 2011-12, she would always think of the students and wonder how they were doing years after. Christine loved shopping, looking at jewelry, spending time at the casino, listening to country music (Alan Jackson) and spending time with her loving family. She always would keep the conversation going, while catching up with friends. Christine had a heart of gold, and would do anything for her family.

She is survived and will be truly missed by her daughters; Alicia, and Amy. Grandchildren; Nia, Joseph, Christina, and Christopher whom she loved very much. She is also survived by her loving siblings; Toni, Judy, and David. Along with many nieces and nephews.

Christine was preceded in death by her father Anthony, mother Alice, daughter Jamie, and husband James.

Nanu touched many lives, and will truly be missed. We love you momma.



