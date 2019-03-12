|
Christopher Lynn Ericksen
Christopher Lynn Ericksen left this world on February 26 2019, and is now at peace.
Chris was born May 20, 1952 in San Rafael, CA to Walt and Dorothy Ericksen. He was the second born of four boys. He grew up in the Las Ranchitos area of San Rafael, graduating from Terra Linda High School in 1970.
In 1970, he moved to Sonoma with the rest of the family. He was a general contractor and also worked with his dad and brothers at the family business Ericksen Memorials. He was a very talented person and grew up playing the cello (which he won a scholarship for), doing pottery and was a gifted woodworker.
Chris was a very quiet, private soul and loved animals, especially cats. He enjoyed camping, aviation, and always followed the Bay Area sports teams. He especially would love an oyster dinner and studying wild bird books.
He is preceded in death by his father Walter and brother Kirk. He is survived by his mother Dorothy, daughter Shannon (Sasha) and grandson Matt, brother Lindsey, brother Gene (Lori), nephews Tyler and Austin and niece Ayla.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Pets Lifeline in his memory.
Published in the Sonoma Index-Tribune on Mar. 12, 2019