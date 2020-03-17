|
|
Claudia Louise Perry Kelly
On February 18, 2020 we said goodbye to Claudia Louise Perry Kelly. Claudia was at home with her beloved husband Ron and her loving daughters, Kati and Amy.
Born August 22, 1944, Claudia was a proud Bay Area native. Claudia was raised in San Leandro. Following her graduation from San Leandro High School, Claudia found herself working as a legal secretary for NATO in Paris, France. Claudia continued her work as a legal secretary when she came home. This is how she met Ron. It didn't take long before they were married in 1972. Ron and Claudia moved to their home on Arbor Avenue, which is where they raised Kati and Amy.
In 1988, Claudia began a new career with the Sonoma Valley School District that spanned nearly 25 years. Her love for children never ended. In retirement, Claudia would spend time helping kids in Amy's classroom at Adele Harrison, later devoting her time to her granddaughters.
Claudia fought a brave battle with Alzheimer's. She will be fondly remembered for her love of her granddaughters, cooking, travel, chocolate, gardening, flowers, the Oakland Raiders and her caring, selfless ways. She will be missed by Ron, Kati and Amy (Adam); her granddaughters Brooklyn and Quinn; her siblings Roy (Anne), Greg (Lynde), Steve and Nadine (John) and so many loved nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life is tentatively scheduled at Benziger Family Winery on Friday, May 8, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. Memorial remembrances will begin at 4:00 p.m. It may be subject to change.
Published in the Sonoma Index-Tribune on Mar. 17, 2020