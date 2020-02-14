|
Claudine Pheifer Meyer
February 10, 2020
With sadness, yet joy, we announce the passing into Heaven of Claudine Pfeifer Meyer, a loving and devoted mother, friend, and Christian sister to all whose lives she touched, on February 10th, 2020.
She left us while sleeping peacefully at her home of 85 years in Sonoma, California. She was in her 95th year.
Born in San Francisco, California to John C. and Alberdina, she witnessed incredible changes to her world. Although a farm girl at heart, she was also an active community member. She greeted incoming soldiers as a USO volunteer during World War II. Whether tending sick people, animals, or plants, her home was always open to the needy.
Claudine was an accomplished organist and pianist. A member of The American Guild of Organists, her music provided joy and comfort to the hearts of many. One of her many musical accomplishments was mastering the enormous pipe organ at The First Congressional Church. She played in several local churches and was loved and appreciated by her music students.
A local girl since the age of ten, Claudine attended Watmaugh Grammar School and graduated from Sonoma High School. She loved her pets, gardening, hunting rocks, and feeding her birds.
She was the beloved mother of Nadine and Joan (Steve).
Claudine lived a full life as a wonderful mother, homemaker, and receptionist at the Sonoma Unified School District Administration Office.
A Celebration of Life for Claudine will be held following a private interment at Sonoma Mountain Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest with her parents and grandparents. All friends and family are welcome to join together at Sonoma Christian Missionary Church, 125 East Watmaugh Road, Sonoma, California, on Tuesday, February 18th, 2020, beginning at 12 p.m., where she was a beloved member. Pastor Rob Goerzen will be officiating. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
Funeral arrangements under the direction of Duggan's Memorial. Contributions (in lieu of flowers) ,may be made to Pets Lifeline 707-996-4577, Redwood Gospel Mission 707-542-4817, Sonoma Christian Missionary Alliance Church 707-938-5777, Hospice by the Bay707-935-7504
Published in the Sonoma Index-Tribune from Feb. 14 to Feb. 18, 2020