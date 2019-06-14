|
|
Craig Allen Scarborough
July 1, 1954 - April 16, 2019
Craig Scarborough died peacefully of cancer at home in Glen Ellen on April 16, 2019, surrounded by friends and family.
Born in Berkeley in 1954, he moved to Glen Ellen in 1959. He attended Dunbar Elementary, Flowery Junior High, and Sonoma High, graduating in 1972. With money earned working at the Food Basket grocery store in Glen Ellen, he attended UC Davis and UC Berkeley, graduating in 1978 with a BA in Philosophy and Economics.
Craig worked at local wineries Grand Cru, Charles Krug and Sebastiani, as well as Corban's in New Zealand and Penfold's in Australia. In 1982, he was hired as cellar master at Belvedere Winery in Healdsburg, becoming COO and President of Belvedere's WineSource division.
After receiving an MBA from Dartmouth's Tuck School of Business in 1994 he consulted with wineries and other businesses, and was a partner in Pro-Logic, a Sacramento-based telecom start-up.
Craig worked and played with intensity and drive. He survived disasters and accidents, traveled the world, was a home winemaker, a skilled motorcyclist and an avid sports fan. Skiing was his passion and he amazed his oncologist with his regular gym workouts and ski trips ("ski-motherapy") while undergoing chemotherapy.
He is survived by sister Cynthia, brother Clifford, nephew Peter (wife Lia, daughter Cora), long-time girlfriend Annie Bauer, former wife Katie Alvord, Shear and Kempkey cousins, and many loving friends.
At Craig's request, no formal service will be held. Hospice of Petaluma greatly aided his passing with their expertise, compassion and loving kindness. Those wishing to commemorate his life can send donations in his name to Hospice of Petaluma, 416 Payran St., Petaluma, CA 94952.
Published in the Sonoma Index-Tribune on June 14, 2019