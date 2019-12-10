|
Cynthia Heald
Cynthia Heald, Sonoma native and longtime resident of the Seattle area, passed away peacefully on Tuesday December 3rd, 2019, at her home in Woodinville, Washington. Cynthia was mother to Erika Moi and Anthony Moi, and grandmother of Aaron and Emily Moi. She was preceded in death by her mother June Botman Anderson, her father Milton Heald, and her brother Ronald Heald.
After graduating from Sonoma Valley High School in the 1971, she went on to gain a Bachelor of Arts in Liberal Arts from Sonoma State University.
Cynthia was a devoted member of the Catholic Church in the Seattle area and volunteered for her local diocese often.
Her life was filled with outgoing endeavors of all kinds: homeschooling advocacy, political campaigns and helping educate developmentally disable children in the Seattle area. She worked incredibly hard to help those she saw in need.
A memorial mass will be held in Woodinville, WA on Wednesday December 11th. A local Celebration of Life will be held in the Legacy Room at Hanna Boys Center Friday December 13th at 1:00 p.m.
Published in the Sonoma Index-Tribune from Dec. 10 to Dec. 13, 2019