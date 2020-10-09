1/1
Cynthia Peterson
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cynthia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cynthia Peterson
July 11, 1955 - September 26, 2020
Cyndi Peterson died unexpectedly on September 26, 2020 at home in Sonoma, CA. She was born July 11, 1955 in Columbus, IN to Polly Ann Brooke and Raymond W. Myers (both deceased). Cyndi lived in Sonoma Valley over 55 years, graduated from Sonoma High School and retired as a baker from Safeway. She was predeceased by her brother Michael Myers, and leaves her brother Brooke Myers (Mary), sisters Kay Hoveland (Stan), Robin Brooke as well as nieces and nephews. Cyndi will be missed.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sonoma Index-Tribune on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Duggan's Mission Chapel
525 W Napa St
Sonoma, CA 95476
(707) 996-3655
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Duggan's Mission Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved