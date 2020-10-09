Cynthia Peterson

July 11, 1955 - September 26, 2020

Cyndi Peterson died unexpectedly on September 26, 2020 at home in Sonoma, CA. She was born July 11, 1955 in Columbus, IN to Polly Ann Brooke and Raymond W. Myers (both deceased). Cyndi lived in Sonoma Valley over 55 years, graduated from Sonoma High School and retired as a baker from Safeway. She was predeceased by her brother Michael Myers, and leaves her brother Brooke Myers (Mary), sisters Kay Hoveland (Stan), Robin Brooke as well as nieces and nephews. Cyndi will be missed.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store