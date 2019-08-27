|
|
Darlene Marie Mancuso was born in Sonoma on November 25, 1950 to Peter and Audrey Mancuso. After graduating from Sonoma Valley High School in 1968 she went on to work in the food service industry and then found a passion in makeup artistry opening Facades in Sonoma Valley. Later she was a co-owner of R. Iacopi Meat Market in North Beach, San Francisco founding Mrs. Rossi's Tortas, Inc. She chose to move back to Sonoma to be close to family and then began a career as a Real Estate Broker. She truly enjoyed social interactions with others. She was a determined entrepreneur, in addition to being a straightforward and loyal friend and family member. She took great pride in her relationships and connections with her nieces and nephew. She passed suddenly of natural causes on August 17, 2019. She will be greatly missed. Darlene was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her sisters Felice Torri and Michele Mosburg (Bradley), her nieces Robin Perkins (Brian), Petie Torri (Mimi), Mary Mosburg and nephew Michael Mosburg (Jamaica); her great nieces Alison and Ella Perkins, Savannah and Isabella Mosburg and Alexandra Torri.
Darlene loved animals and was a devoted mother to her adored puppies Deedee, Bella and Cookie. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Pet's Lifeline or the .
An intimate celebration of life will be held on Saturday, August 31st from 1-4 p.m. If you would like to attend, please contact a family member for details.
Published in the Sonoma Index-Tribune from Aug. 27 to Aug. 30, 2019