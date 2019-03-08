|
|
David Lee "Cub" Barnett
March 14, 1934 - March 2, 2019
Surrounded by the family he loved so much, Cub was calm and peaceful when he passed away last Saturday. He died in the same way he lived, with class and grace, just two weeks shy of his 85th birthday. Cub Barnett was born in Warren, Ohio and in 1948, his family moved to Southern California where he attended Colton High School and was a star athlete in basketball and baseball, and graduated in 1952. After high school, Cub embarked on a 65-year career as a mechanic and high-performance engine builder. After moving his own young family north to the Bay Area in 1963, Cub continued his work as one of the original pioneers in the world of hot rodding. Cub soon became one of the premier engine builders of his generation and his motto was "hot rods should be driven, not trailered!" Having built engines for a broad span of different motorsports, Cub's most joyous professional moments came when his engines enabled his friends to achieve their dreams of winning a race, winning a car show or setting a world speed record. Cub's career culminated in 2015 when he received a lifetime achievement award and was inducted into the NHRA Hall of Fame. Who Cub was as a human being is even more impressive than his resume— he was a bright light of warmth and kindness to everyone he ever met and has literally hundreds of close, dear friends. Put simply, everyone loved Cub. With a wonderful twinkle in his eye, he was quick with a smile, quick with a hug and even quicker to offer you a cold beer. Words cannot describe how much his family and friends will miss him. Cub is survived by the love of his life and wife of 42 years, Sharon, his three children, Rocky, Patty and Mike; his brother Bud, sister-in-law Martha, nephew Chad and daughters-in-law, Anne and Chanhom.
Any donations may be made to UCSF Cancer Center. Stay tuned for future information regarding what is sure to be a very lively celebration of life in Cub's honor.
Published in the Sonoma Index-Tribune on Mar. 8, 2019