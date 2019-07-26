|
David Paul Summers
David Paul Summers, born at midnight on April 16, 1941, said his final goodbye to family and friends on June 19, 2019 at 11:55 p.m. He was a hardworking, loving and compassionate family man. He and his wife, Pat, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on November 30, 2018. Dave survived – and sometimes thrived – for nearly ten years after experiencing end stage renal failure and congestive heart failure in November of 2009. Doctors feared his demise a number of times. His resilient mind, body and spirit proved their concerns premature, and he was proclaimed to be a man of not just nine, but 11 lives.
Dave was known for his dry sense of humor and many escapades, earning him numerous nicknames including Hambone and Bullet. He shared his knack for performing the hambone whenever he had the chance, and after what could have been a fatal electric shock and fall from a PG&E pole in his 20's, he put safety first rather than working at "the speed of a bullet." A co-worker's wry observation about his speed climbing a pole, stuck. Dave, the bullet, was so liked and appreciated that Sonoma Valley farmers and winery owners sometimes called him at home before they called PG&E to report their outages.
Dave missed his calling as a professional entertainer. He loved getting behind a microphone whenever he had the chance, bringing his love of singing oldies but goodies to gatherings of family and friends. He so entertained guests until the wee hours of the morning at his friend, Annick's, birthday gathering in France, that his captive audience seemed convinced he was a rock star from America. He occasionally burst into song during dialysis, cheering up the unit. Dave even cracked a few jokes and sang a few lyrics during the last days of his life.
A bit of a rebel, Dave may have been the first man in Sonoma during the 1970s to double pierce his ear. He loved his diamonds, emeralds and gold medallions, dashing compliments to his muscular 6 foot 3.5 inch frame. An inventor, he created more efficient ways of doing many things. Dave loved to cook. Slow roasted Kamodo pot hams, turkeys, chicken and game hens were among his culinary specialties. His homemade olives are remembered by all who enjoyed the pleasure of tasting them. Making beef jerky with his grandpa is one of grandson Connor's favorite early memories. He told everyone that he made jerky from rattlesnake meat – a memory, which no doubt came from a grandpa tall tale – however Dave and his daughter, Tannia, at the age of six, did on one occasion grill and consume a rattlesnake.
A man of humble beginnings, Dave never forgot his childhood address: Bayo Vista Apartments, G7, #459 in Rodeo, California. He called it "The Projects," and he worked hard his entire life to give his family their beautiful home in Sonoma. He was a craftsman. He built their timeless post and beam house overlooking Sonoma Valley, with the help of friends and local craftspeople. He built the cabinets with friends, and handcrafted a number of the home's furnishings. A two-year board-by-board odyssey, Dave clad the house in cedar, proudly mitering every corner and window frame. The project included a studio where he threw pottery. Son, Todd, observed his father's skills as a young man, and became a talented craftsman and general contractor.
Dave loved his children, grandchildren and his pets. He carried his little LouLou, a tiny apple head Chihuahua, in his zippered leather jacket wherever he went. When he was no longer able to walk about with LouLou, his granddaughter, Bianca, carried her for him.
Dave supported and attended many horse show events in which Tannia competed as an adolescent and teenager, though the one time he got on a friend's horse, it promptly sat down and he slid off. The family's horsing around continues with Bianca now in the saddle. Dave drove his talented granddaughter, Shelby, to singing lessons and competitions for a number of years. For her debut at Sonoma Salute to the Arts she sang, "Grandpa (tell me 'bout the good old days)".
Supporting family business endeavors, including Salute to the Arts, Dave pitched in to help in every emotional, financial, and physical way possible. He took vacation time to help set up, operate and clean up the 22-year celebration of food, wine and art. Produced by Pat and sister in law, Connie's, company, the festival benefited local arts organizations. Continuing his support even after starting dialysis, he was there to help with the final Napa Valley Mustard Festival, a sixteen-year season of events, in 2010.
Although travel had been minimal since Dave experienced kidney failure, the family gathered at Kauai beach houses for two wonderful family vacations in 2014 and 2016. Dave watched his children and grandchildren swim and snorkel from where he sat 20 feet from the water. Joyful alfresco dinners with sweeping views of the ocean, sunsets, sunshine and rain, intensely beautiful surroundings filled with conversation and laughter. Lots of toasts. Pat planned the trips knowing that travel would become more difficult as time passed. The memories are priceless.
Dave's larger than life presence was a gift to all he knew. His family has greatly appreciated the time they had with him – especially over the past year and one half. Doctors predicted that he would not survive a number of illnesses in 2018, however he came home, grew stronger and enjoyed his anniversary, family birthdays including grandchildren Bianca's and Logan's 10 ths, and Pat's 70th, as well as Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's. He attended his mother in law's 94th birthday party this past April.
Dave was preceded in passing by his mother and father, Thelma and Benjamin Summers, and his brother, Irvin "Butch" Summers.
He is survived by his wife, Pat; son, Todd; daughter, Tannia; grandchildren, Shelby Rico, Connor, Jadon and Logan Summers, and Bianca Bollot; great grandchildren, Giovani, Eliana, Mila, and Yaretzi Rico; mother- in law, Hazel Phillips; sisters-in-law, Connie McCann and Sherry Summers; brothers-in-law Ron McCann, Rob Cherwink, Wes Phillips, and Bob Phillips; nieces Cheri Flores, Amber McCann Howlett, Tara Bluecloud, Anya Rico, Kimberly Ewing and Melissa Ofoia; nephew Nik Cherwink, and all of their children, spouses, and significant others; godchildren Calvin, Mathieu, and Renee Sanders; Gemini Garcia and her children, Myranda Ismond, and Jeff Cerito. Many wonderful friends have supported Dave and Pat "beyond friendship", throughout his illness. Dave is loved and greatly missed by all. As Bianca has wisely and comfortingly pointed out, "Grandpa is not gone, he has simply changed forms."
For those who would like to honor Dave with a contribution, the family requests supporting the non-profit art programs at Sonoma Community Center, offering classes for all ages; or Sonoma Conservatory of Dance, providing dance education for Sonoma's youth, scholarships, and professional quality performance opportunities.
Published in the Sonoma Index-Tribune on July 26, 2019