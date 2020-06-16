Deborah Wassgren Johnson
July 12, 1950 - May 30, 2020
Known to many of her friends as DJ, Deborah Wassgren Johnson of Sonoma, CA, unexpectedly passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at the age of 69 years. Deborah, the daughter of Milton and Betty, nee Reimer, Wassgren was born July 12, 1950, in Schleswig, IA. She was reared as an only child in the rural farming community of Schleswig, graduating from the Schleswig High School in 1968. She entered Drake University in Des Moines, IA, graduating in 1972 with a Bachelor of Fine arts Degree in speech communications. Deborah moved to Tucson, AZ, and started her own real estate agency with one partner. The agency grew and offered Deborah a solid professional and respected real estate business. In 1990, Deborah found her way to Half Moon Bay, CA, and began a career as a real estate mortgage lender, in which profession she stayed until her retirement in 2016.
While in Half Moon Bay Deborah especially showed her gifts of love and generosity when she took it upon herself to bring into her home a young teenager who had lost his mother to cancer. She treated him as her own child, guiding him, supporting him, teaching him and loving him. A new family was found by Deborah and Manny enriching both lives.
Upon retiring Deborah moved from the foggy Half Moon Bay Pacific coast to the sunny wine country of Sonoma, CA. She bought a home and never looked back. She quickly became active in all Sonoma had to offer. She joined the Newcomers Club heading various committees and was serving as vice president at the time of her death. Deborah also became very active in a local charitable organization whose purpose is to support local nonprofits by giving them annual monetary grants from funds provided by the organization's members.
Even with these commitments she still had time to enjoy the many leisure activities and dining opportunities of the wine country. She enjoyed the arts and attended the theater and concerts. She regularly visited local and regional museums always looking forward to new exhibits. She was passionate about both collegiate and professional spots, particularly supporting the University of Iowa Hawkeyes. She made it very clear to everyone that she was not to be disturbed on weekend afternoons during the autumn football season. She was an avid reader who loved history and made sure she learned the history of each place she lived. This fascination of history also continued into her own family tree. She enjoyed sharing her German heritage with friends and family. This also kept her close to the Schleswig community and to her many childhood friends. She always maintained a soft spot for her Midwest "hometown".
Deborah had a strong, determined personality never backing off of a challenge and meeting each life adventure with full force. This vibrancy of life will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Deborah was predeceased by her parents. She is survived by her son, Manny; close cousin, Craig Claussen; dear friends, Jack Semegen and Deborah Phillips as well as many other loving cousins, friends and relatives.
A memorial gathering will be held at a future date. If anyone wishes to recognize Deborah the family requests that in lieu of flowers a contribution be made in her honor and memory to a Veteran of Foreign Wars organization, to the Wounded Warriors Project or to a charitable organization of your choice.
Published in Sonoma Index-Tribune on Jun. 16, 2020.