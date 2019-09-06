|
Dee Anne Mathews (Marnie)
Dee Anne Mathews (Marnie) passed away on August 28, 2019 from acute myeloid leukemia. She was surrounded by her four children and her beloved Westie Terrier, Missy, by her side.
Dee was born in 1937 near Price, Utah. When she was two years old, her family moved to the Bay Area. She graduated from San Mateo High School in 1955 and was married in 1957. Dee had four children starting in 1962 and used to like to claim that she "didn't remember the '60s!"
A 42-year Sonoma resident, Dee moved to the Valley of Moon in 1977 where she immediately fell in love with the close-knit community.
Recognizing the need for a business dedicated to the needs of children, Dee opened The Toy Shop in 1978. Through Dee's vision and efforts the store grew until she eventually moved the business to its current location in the Marketplace. Throughout the 23 years Dee owned The Toy Shop, there was nothing she enjoyed more than helping a child find the right toy or assisting a young girl or boy plan their birthday party. Dee watched a generation of children grow up in the Sonoma Valley and took great pride in seeing their successes later in life. Up until her final days, it was not uncommon for Dee to be approached by a grown man or woman who would recall buying a toy from her during their childhood.
Throughout her years in Sonoma, Dee was immersed in the community. She helped found and plan the first Grad Night celebration for high school seniors in 1987 and that party continues to this day. She drove for Meals on Wheels, donated to FISH and other local charities, volunteered at the Tea Room, participated in Vintage House events, and helped serve food on Thanksgiving at the Vet's Building. She felt strongly about the importance of supporting local businesses to keep our valley thriving and shopped local whenever possible.
In recent years Dee and her friends and neighbors participated in the "East Side Shuffle." They shared gently-read newspapers and magazines, including the lesser known tabloid Hello Magazine to stay current on the Royal Family. It was more than just being environmentally aware, it was a way to stay connected and a reason to check in with friends.
Dee was well traveled, having visited France, Italy, Spain, Hawaii, and spent time living on the East Coast. But she was most happy at home in Sonoma and in her garden. She took delight in the simple things in life. A cup of tea, a fresh cut bouquet of roses, a good book, and most importantly family gatherings. She took her four kids and seven grandkids on summer vacations from 2013 - 2016. These were special times for "Marnie" as she could watch her grandkids grow and strengthen her relationship with them.
Most would agree that Dee was a master conversationalist. Her favorite subjects were Sonoma happenings, her children/grandchildren, recent political events, and the San Francisco Giants. While Dee enjoyed group gatherings she liked nothing more than having one on one time with a friend or family member and covering any and all topics. Her zest for life was best witnessed in how she could carry on a conversation.
During the six weeks of Dee's illness, she remained brave and never lost her sense of humor. Her decision to live out her last days at home with her family was one of resolve and gratitude.
At Dee's request, there won't be a formal gathering. Please honor Dee in your own way, whether it be a toast among friends, a reflective moment, or a stroll through Sonoma.
Published in the Sonoma Index-Tribune on Sept. 6, 2019