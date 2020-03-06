|
Diane Boggie
Diane passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020 after a brief illness. Diane was born in Amsterdam, NY on November 2, 1936 to William and Marion Boggie. Diane graduated from Fonda High School and Mildred Ellery Business School. Diane attended NYU, The New School, and University of Maryland (Madrid campus). Diane had a fascinating professional background, working for American Airlines (NY) prior to moving to Madrid, Spain in 1960. In Madrid she worked as Assistant to the Commander of the US Dept. of Defense, which required a Top Secret Security Clearance. Upon arriving in the Bay Area and settling in San Anselmo, she worked as Assistant Executive Director for the San Francisco Classroom Teachers Association. In 1971 she became Vice President, Public Relations for James G. Freeman & Associates, promoting investment plans for public employee organizations in six Western states. In 1978 Diane became a Travel Consultant, a career she loved, with agencies such as Travel Bug, Travel Advisors, and Frosch Travel. Her many clients in the Bay Area benefited from Diane's background and extensive knowledge. She and her loving partner of 44 years, Bette Harris, traveled the world, frequently returning to Spain as well as many destinations in Europe, Asia and Africa. After Bette passed away in 2001, Diane kept busy with many activities in Sonoma. She was a member of the Sonoma Swingers Golf Club, the local Bocce team, and enjoyed weekly trivia contests at Murphy's Pub. She had a wide circle of friends and enjoyed dining out and was an avid movie-goer. Diane is survived by her "little family" consisting of sister Jean Boggie and Sharon Burns of Novato, and her devoted, loving niece Paige Burns of Forest Knolls; brother Tom Boggie; brother Chris Boggie and wife Sandi; and many nieces and nephews.
At her request, no service was held. A celebration of Diane's life will take place later this spring. Donations may be made to
Hospice by the Bay or Emily's List.
Published in the Sonoma Index-Tribune on Mar. 6, 2020