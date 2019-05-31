|
Diane Marie Celi
May 16, 1952 - December 2, 2018
Diane Marie Celi, 66 passed away December 2, 2018, following a courageous battle with cancer. Diane was born May 16, 1952 in Syracuse, NY to Dominic and Doris Celi and spent most of her young adult years on the east coast. Diane received her BA in Music from Syracuse University and became a concert-level classic level pianist. She moved to Sonoma in 1999 where she would thrive on pursuing a variety of career paths. She gave music lessons for many years both privately and in area schools. She worked as a substitute teacher and tutored many students. Diane also enjoyed working in the wine industry at several local wineries. She had a great love of nature and enjoyed all sorts of wildlife. Her friends were graced with her positive energy, her generous spirit, her talent and her daily fortitude.. Diane is survived by her mother, sister, two brothers and the extended family as well as a resilient and soulful kitty named Halston.
A celebration of life will take place on June 3rd, 2019 , 4 - 6 p.m. at the Adobe Mission, Cline Cellars, 24737 Arnold Drive, Sonoma CA. Please RSVP Katherine (707) 235-8488.
Published in the Sonoma Index-Tribune on May 31, 2019